Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of GOOD TROUBLE on FREEFORM - Wednesday, March 4, 2020

March 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST) - Episode #2018 - "Trap Heals" - SEASON FINALEThe Coterie attends Trap Heals while facing tough decisions. Malika feels the weight of her family's and Isaac's anxiety. Callie deals with a moral dilemma. A confession blindsides Mariana. Davia worries about rocking the boat, and Dennis confronts his feelings."Good Trouble," is the critically acclaimed spinoff of the groundbreaking series "The Fosters."Now in its second season, the series will continue to explore the trials and tribulations of the tenants of Downtown LA's hippest residence, The Coterie.This season, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), Callie (Maia Mitchell) and the rest of The Coterie crew will continue to navigate their early twenties as they deal with breakups, demand equality, find happiness and discover what it means to fight for what you believe in.