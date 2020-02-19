Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of EVERYTHING'S GONNA BE OKAY on FREEFORM - Thursday, March 12, 2020
March 12 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT) - Episode #1010 - "Discoid Cockroaches" - SEASON FINALE
Matilda is inspired for her future! THE FAMILY navigates New York City, teaching Matilda to ride the subway. Genevieve has a thing she wants to do. It's a big reveal. Nicholas starts to dream of a life with fewer responsibilities.
A neurotic 25-year-old still living at home with his single dad and two teenage half-sisters, one of which has autism.
He is not particularly helpful in raising his siblings, but when their dad becomes terminally ill, the girls have to cope with not only a devastating loss but also the realization that Nicholas is THE ONE who will have to hold it all together.
Navigating autism, budding sexuality, consent, parenthood, adolescence, family and grief, the heartfelt comedy will follow this imperfect family as they discover the importance of finding happiness in the middle of really difficult moments, one awkward conversation at a time.
