Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Tuesday, June 25, 2019
"My Valentine Boy" - With Geoff's help, Erica and Valley Erica find a new band member to replace Lainey, but Barry convinces Geoff the new band member is trying to steal Erica from him. Meanwhile, Adam and Murray try to out-gift each other so that neither of them has to go to Valentine's Day dinner with Beverly on "The Goldbergs," airing TUESDAY, JUNE 25 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/13/19)
"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey ("Bridesmaids") as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt ("Ratatouille") as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile ("Good Luck Chuck") as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia ("The X Factor") as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal ("Just Shoot Me") as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") as Murray Goldberg.
Guest cast includes Alex Jennings as Carla, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Matt Bush as Andy Cogan, Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley, Alexis G. Zall as Jackie, Bill Goldberg as Coach Nick Mellor, Alison Rich as Valley Erica, Nate Hartley as Dan, Jennifer Irwin as Virginia Kremp, Chad Kremp as Charles Kremp, Luke Eisner as Evan, Gabriela Quezada Bloomgarden as Rosa Munoz and Louis Gregory as Uncle Louie.
"My Valentine Boy" was written by Matt Mira and directed by Lew Schneider.
Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Lew Schneider, David Guarascio and Andrew Secunda are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.
"The Goldbergs" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, L parental guideline.
