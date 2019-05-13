Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SUPERNATURAL on THE CW - Sunday, May 26, 2019

ALL HANDS ON DECK - Sam (Jared Padalecki) enlists everyone's help in trying to track down Dean (Jensen Ackles), who can literally be anywhere. Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) may be in over his head after meeting up with an unreliable source. After being drained of his grace in season 13, Jack (Alexander Calvert) is adjusting to life as a human, learning new skills and figuring out how he fits in to this world of hunters. Thomas J. Wright directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb (#1401). Original Airdate 10/11/2018.

The harrowing journey of the Winchester brothers continues as SUPERNATURAL enters its historic fourteenth season. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) have matched wits with monsters, demons, Heaven and Hell. But in the show's thirteenth season, the Winchesters were thrown into a terrifying alternative universe--an apocalyptic world where they were never born, all while training Jack (Alexander Calvert), THE SON of Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino), and trying to save their mother. The final battle with Lucifer and Archangel Michael (Christian Keyes) could alter the lives of The Winchesters forever, and creates a new threat for Sam and Dean.

In the show's thirteen season, the Winchester brothers started with our heroes losing everything; the Angel Castiel (Misha Collins) dead by Lucifer's hand, the birth of Lucifer's offspring Jack and their mother that they just got now trapped to an alternate dimension. Reeling from their losses, Sam and Dean try to adjust to the new normal, with a Nephilim (Jack) now in tow. But they're not quite prepared for the powers this half human, half angel exhibit. And, due to his feelings of guilt over Mary (Samantha Smith) lost in a different universe, Jack takes it on himself to find Mary and bring her back, knocking the Winchesters and himself across the universes.

The Winchesters ultimately fight Lucifer and get their mother back - with a surprising ally: Gabriel (Richard Speight Jr.)! With the help of Gabriel and the promise of reuniting Lucifer with his son, the Winchesters and the angels devise a plan to return to the Apocalypse world, save Mary and Jack, and prevent the evil archangel Michael from breaching the gap between universes. But Lucifer isn't one to be trusted, but with no choice the Winchesters have to accept one of the most powerful beings to take on their greatest enemy... potentially dooming themselves in the process.





SUPERNATURAL is from Warner Bros. Television in association with Wonderland Sound and Vision, with executive producers Robert Singer, Andrew Dabb, Phil Sgriccia, Jeremy Carver, Eugenie Ross-Leming, and Brad Buckner.