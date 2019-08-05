Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, August 21, 2019
"Pilot" - Will Cooper has been so focused on raising his daughter, Sophie, he's lost sight of who he is as a man and has headed deep into the parental vortex. When the other SINGLE PARENTS - Angie, Douglas, Poppy and Miggy - at his daughter's school see just how far down the rabbit hole of PTA, parenting and princesses Will has gone, they band together to get him out in the world and make him realize that being a great parent doesn't mean sacrificing everything about your own identity on "Single Parents," airing WEDNESDAY, AUG. 21 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DLS) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 9/26/18)
The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.
"Pilot" was written by JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether, and directed by Jason Winer.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
