Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NEW AMSTERDAM on NBC - Tuesday, May 12, 2020

05/12/2020 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max races against the clock to rearrange the budget when faced with employees going unpaid, while Kapoor is presented with a device that's the future of medicine. Meanwhile, Iggy goes against the norms to prove a diagnosis and Bloom gets an unexpected visitor. Guest starring Gina Gershon.In the wake of the ambulance crash that ended season one, medical director Dr. Max Goodwin grieves the death of his wife, Georgia, and learns the difficulties of being a single parent - all the while continuing his commitment to solve systemic health care issues at the hospital. Add in his new responsibilities as a father and with cancer still lingering in the rear-view mirror, everyone around Max must wonder how long he can sustain this impossible load. But "How can I help?" is not just Max's catchphrase, it's his reason for living. As long as he's helping others, Max is able to find hope in the most hopeless of places."New Amsterdam" is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer's memoir "Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital" and his 15 years as medical director at the hospital.The cast includes Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman and Jocko Sims, with Tyler Labine and Anupam Kher.David Schulner and Peter Horton executive produce along with Michael Slovis and David Foster. "New Amsterdam" is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.