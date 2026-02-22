Review: GODSPELL at University Theatre

🎭 NEW! South Dakota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Dakota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

GODSPELL at University Theatre, on the USD campus in Vermillion, South Dakota is a colorful and energetic production that brings the Gospel of Matthew to life with parables, games, and music portrayed by an earnest and joyful ensemble.

Directed by Syara Villareal, the touches of modern conventions added to this book are interesting and right at the top of the show and add to the feeling of the static of information and disinformation in a modern world through social media. By the time the score and book of the original music take hold, the audience is gifted with a more simple message in the form of the parables and vocal presentations by a talented cast of musicians and actors. I appreciated and enjoyed the updated arrangements of some of the solos. Matt Nesmith likely had some very talented students, but brought out some compelling musical performances in them.

A pixilated cloud hovering above center stage was visually interesting without being distracting to the action on stage. The set in its’ simplicity made it easy to imagine that you were watching the production from a church sanctuary with the action unfolding before and around a congregation.

The cast of this production brings a youthful spin and perspective with some delightful impersonations of modern day personalities (i.e. the “orange one” by Ollie Wells.)

Jag Weyer as the character of Jesus brings a gentle, articulate and vocally adept demeanor to the teacher. Zach Hupp as both John the Baptist and Judas is an interesting combination of physical and vocal playfulness in his portrayals of various other characters in the parables. Kaeli Vondra has a presence onstage that is accomplished and powerful and delivered many compelling characterizations and vocals in this production.

The vocal solos of Erianah Austin, Ava Rott and Logan Culhane were all stand-out performances in this production. I would have liked to have “seen” Logan’s performance without craning my neck to scan theback and top of the house, but that is a directorial choice that was probably made to make the song feel more inclusive to the audience.

The song that took my breath away from it’s first velvety & sonorous notes was delivered by Ollie Wells, “By My Side”; the only song in the production not written by Stephen Schwartz. It is always the song that touches my heart in this musical and Ms. Wells “hit it outta the park” with this performance. I like a good cry and this performance delivered that.

Ultimately, GODSPELL is the perfect musical to see in the lent season because of the message, but the visual optics of the crucifixion scene are what stays with me in hours and days after seeing the show. The book by Tebelak and Schwartz, has been criticized for the lack of a resurrection scene, but frankly, we all know how the story ends, and our challenge as the followers begins. GODSPELL is one part reminder of how to live a more gentle and authentically human experience, and one part inspiration on how to actually accomplish the feat. GODSPELL is a family friendly production of timely value in modern times, and we all need more of that kind of inspiration today.



