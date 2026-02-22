Review: BUTTERFLIES ARE FREE at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Not many know that my day job is as the Director of AIRS Radio, a reading service offered by the Arkansas Division of Services for the Blind, so when I heard that Murry’s Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock was producing BUTTERFLIES ARE FREE, a play centered on a visually impaired young man, I couldn’t wait to attend. Running through March 7, this production presents representation that feels both playful and honest, blending humor, tenderness, and genuine humanity. It gently encourages audiences to rethink how they view the low-vision/no-vision community while offering a rare glimpse into how individuals within that community experience the world, and how they, in turn, see us.

Written by Leonard Gershe, BUTTERFLIES ARE FREE follows Don Baker, a young man blind since birth who moves into his own apartment determined to live independently for the first time. Away from his loving but overprotective mother, Don begins discovering freedom, confidence, and romance when he meets his vibrant neighbor Jill Tanner. As relationships evolve and expectations collide, the story becomes a touching exploration of independence, trust, and what it truly means to let someone grow into their own life.

Quinn Gasaway shines as Don Baker, delivering a performance grounded in authenticity and emotional honesty. Gasaway approaches the role with thoughtful care, portraying Don as capable, yet wonderfully human rather than allowing the character’s blindness to define him. His believability as a blind person was impressive, and his warmth and quiet determination immediately drew the audience in. It was truly inspiring.

Quinn and Bridget are two of my most favorite actors. Their charisma is unrivaled and their chemistry together is absolutely electric. From their first interaction, there is an ease and authenticity between them.

Bridget Davis sparkles as Jill Tanner, bringing infectious energy and spontaneity to the stage. Davis captures Jill’s free-spirited personality while revealing emotional depth beneath her carefree exterior, creating a character who is charming, yet complicated, and when she smiles, she lights up the room.

Heather Dupree delivers a standout performance as Mrs. Baker, Don’s fiercely protective mother. Dupree masterfully balances humor with emotional complexity, allowing audiences to understand the love fueling her character’s need to protect her son. Her scenes crackle with tension and vulnerability as she struggles between holding on and letting go. The emotional confrontations between mother and son become some of the most powerful moments of the evening.

Now, the only pair that might edge out Quinn and Bridget as my favorite couple are Quinn and Tim Cooper. Whenever they share the stage, I can’t control my giggles. No matter what show they’re in, the energy between them is absolutely infectious, and I can’t help but love whatever they’re doing whenever they share the stage. Their comedic timing feels effortless, and the playful rhythm between them adds delightful bursts of humor that keep the audience fully engaged.

For this production, Tim plays Ralph Austin, the confident Broadway director whose arrival shifts the emotional dynamics of the story. Cooper brings Seventies charisma, polish, and excellent comedic timing, providing bursts of humor while also serving as an important catalyst for personal growth among the characters.

Director Don Bolinger guides the production with a gentle, thoughtful hand, allowing the relationships to remain at the center of the storytelling. The pacing feels natural and conversational, giving emotional moments space to breathe while keeping audiences fully engaged.

The apartment set creates a warm, lived-in environment that perfectly suits the play’s intimate nature, and the way they explained the layout of the room through Don’s eyes gave the audience a lesson in how to respect the space of the blind.

Before the show, we feasted on the delicious offerings at MDP. I like to try everything, if possible, to give my taste buds a variety. The Chicken Marsala was flavorful, the pork loin was moist, and the cod in lemon sauce was delicious as always. Though the potatoes were a little spicy, I did love the green beans that were seasoned with...well, I don’t know, but they were really good. My dessert of choice is the cheesecake ball that is so rich and decadent, I should only have one, but I always grab two. I love it!

For my friends who are visually impaired, my friend Sandee Pinkstaff of Creative Descriptions will be on hand audio describing on Saturday, March 7. This service was set up by Cindy Scott Huisman, President of the Arkansas Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind. If you are interested in this service, make reservations at murrysdp.com and let them know that Cindy told you about the show and the accessibility opportunity, and then call Creative Descriptions at (501)436-9695 to let Sandee know that you will need a headset.

CREATIVE TEAM

Director -- Don Bolinger

Artistic Director -- Glen J. Gilbert

Stange Manager/Props/Lights/Sound -- Keylan Alderson

Set Design -- Forsyte Bjorn

Costumes -- Parvous Meme

Set Construction -- Mark Carlisle

Scenic Painter -- Elena Petroukhina

Set Decoration -- Chi Minable

Photographer -- Warren McCullough

