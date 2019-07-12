Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HAWAII FIVE-0 on CBS - Friday, August 2, 2019
"Ke ala o ka p?" - Five-0 must locate a teen girl who purchased a gun from a junkie, and discover that the firearm, over the course of decades, has affected all of their lives, on a rebroadcast of HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, August 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 4/5/19.)
("Ke ala o ka p?" is Hawaiian for "Way of the Gun")
HAWAII FIVE-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches.
Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii's former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest "game" in town. Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny "Danno" Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii's SWAT unit; Jerry Ortega, the islands' local conspiracy theorist; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate; Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job.and Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family.
Helping them is Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha. The state's brash FIVE-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.
