Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, September 13, 2019

"Grand-Mahjong" - It's Chinese New Year and the Lees, Elaine (Ming-Na Wen), Julius (Reggie Lee) and son, Horace (Jimmy O. Yang), are back. Elaine tries to give Jessica tips on building a better relationship with Grandma Huang. Meanwhile, inspired by a Lee family tradition, Louis challenges Emery to a wrestling match to start the new year; and Eddie goes all in betting his red envelope money on who will be the winner, on "Fresh Off the Boat," FRIDAY, SEPT. 13 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 02/01/19)
Inspired by a true story, "Fresh Off the Boat" stars Randall Park as Louis Huang, Constance Wu as Jessica Huang, Hudson Yang as Eddie Huang, Forrest Wheeler as Emery Huang, Ian Chen as Evan Huang, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Chelsey Crisp as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin.
Guest starring is Rachel Cannon as Deidre, Ming-Na Wen as Elaine, Reggie Lee as Julius and Jimmy O. Yang as Horace.
"Grand-Mahjong" was written by Cindy Fang and directed by Kyle Weber.
"Fresh Off the Boat" was written by Nahnatchka Khan, who also serves as executive producer. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Keith Heisler and Matt Kuhn are executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Century FOX Television which, together with ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios, is a part of Disney Television Studios.
