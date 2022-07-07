Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, July 10, 2022

FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, July 10 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 7, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, July 10, 2022 An accident leaves Peter with a high-pitched voice, and Jesus coaches him into fending off the other choir boys. Meanwhile, Stewie is attracted to Lois' new masculine physique in the "Mister Act" episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, July 10 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Entering its 19th season, FAMILY GUY continues to entertain its die-hard fan base with razor-sharp humor, spot-on parodies, spectacular animation and orchestra-backed original music. Since its debut in 1999, the series has reached cult status among fans, and its breakout star, a talking baby, has become one of the greatest TV characters of all time. FAMILY GUY has racked up numerous awards, including an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, only the second animated series in television history to be honored with such a distinction. Most recently, series creator and lead voice actor Seth MacFarlane (voices of "Peter Griffin," "Stewie Griffin," "Brian Griffin" and "Glenn Quagmire") was nominated for the 2021 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance and won the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Cast member Alex Borstein (voice of "Lois Griffin") won the 2018 Emmy Award in the category. MacFarlane also was nominated that year. He won the 2017 and 2016 Emmy Award in the category, and was nominated FROM 2013 to 2015.

Set to premiere with its 375th episode, FAMILY GUY continues to provide a humorous take on current events, with big name guest voices, including Mike Judge as "King of The Hill" character Hank Hill;Justin Hartley, Zachary Levi, Jay Pharoah, Chris Parnell, Patton Oswalt, Wendy Malick, Peter Macon, Elizabeth Gillies, Leslie Uggams and Kenny Loggins, as well as Sam Elliott as the new mayor of Quahog.

FAMILY GUY is a 20th Television Animation production. Seth MacFarlane is creator and executive producer. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serve as executive producers and showrunners, while Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann and Patrick Meighan are executive producers.

Watch a clip here:

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - TV Scoop

... (read more about this author)

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX - Thursday, July 7, 2022
June 30, 2022

Get all the scoop on DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS!, airing on FOX on Thursday, July 7, 2022! Hosted by Emmy Award nominee Niecy Nash, the all-new revival of the popular game show challenges contestants’ musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million if they DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! Watch a preview now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, July 6, 2022
June 30, 2022

Get all the scoop on MASTERCHEF, airing on FOX on Wednesday, July 6, 2022! This week, the chefs face their first mystery box challenge of the season. Season Seven winner, Vegas restaurant owner and cocktail connoisseur Shaun O’Neale returns to the MASTERCHEF kitchen. Watch a clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE on FOX - Wednesday, July 6, 2022
June 30, 2022

Get all the scoop on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, airing on FOX on Wednesday, July 6, 2022! The second round of auditions begins on the hit dance competition series SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, as highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 showcase their talents. Watch a clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, July 6, 2022
June 30, 2022

Get all the scoop on MASTERCHEF, airing on FOX on Wednesday, July 6, 2022! In the first elimination round of the season, all 20 chefs must cook something inspired by the dish that originally sent them home. Watch a clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FANTASY ISLAND on FOX - Tuesday, July 5, 2022
June 30, 2022

Get all the scoop on FANTASY ISLAND, airing on FOX on Tuesday, July 5, 2022! This summer, FOX travels to FANTASY ISLAND, with an all-new version of the classic show. Plus, watch a preview now!