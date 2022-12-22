Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY JEOPARDY on ABC - Monday, December 26, 2022
8:00-9:00 p.m. – CELEBRITY JEOPARDY!: “Quarterfinal #1: Simu Liu, Ego Nwodim and Andy Richter” (101) (Rebroadcast)
Host Mayim Bialik kicks off the first quarterfinal in the tournament-style series. The celebrity faceoff includes Simu Liu ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"), Ego Nwodim ("Saturday Night Live") and Andy Richter ("Late Night with CONAN O'Brian") as they compete to win the grand prize of $1 million for their charity of choice. (TV-PG) (OAD 9/25/22)
"Celebrity Jeopardy!," produced by Sony Pictures Television, is an all-new game show airing this fall on ABC. This new series welcomes celebrity contestants to compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice. A host will be announced at a later date.
"Celebrity Jeopardy!" is executive produced by Michael Davies.
"Celebrity Jeopardy!," produced by Sony Pictures Television, is an all-new game show airing this fall on ABC. This new series welcomes celebrity contestants to compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice. A host will be announced at a later date.
"Celebrity Jeopardy!" is executive produced by Michael Davies.
Related Stories View More TV Stories