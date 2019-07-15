Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Saturday, August 3, 2019
"save the date" - Gary, Rome and Eddie discover that Jon really thought of everything before his passing by planning a surprise outing for Gary's birthday at a Bruins Fantasy Camp. However, when a grave secret is exposed, Gary's special day takes a turn for the worse as it creates conflict for everyone in the group on "A Million Little Things," airing SATURDAY, AUG. 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/10/18)
"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Ron Livingston as Jon Dixon, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Christina Ochoa as Ashley Morales, Grace Park as Katherine Kim, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon and Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon.
Guest stars include Sam Huntington as Tom and Lochlyn Munro as Coach.
"save the date" was written by DJ Nash and David Marshall Grant and directed by Richard J. Lewis.
DJ Nash is creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and James Griffiths are executive producers. "A Million Little Things" is produced by ABC Studios and Kapital Entertainment. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
