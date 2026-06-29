Pamela Gaye Walker to Bring LITTLE BIG MOUTH to The Marsh Berkeley
Little BIG Mouth will be presented Sundays, July 12 – August 2, 2026 at The Marsh Berkeley.
The Marsh Berkeley will present Little BIG Mouth, a new solo work from Pamela Gaye Walker, the actress who brought Georgia O'Keeffe to life on stages across the country for nearly two decades. In Little BIG Mouth, Walker turns the spotlight on Penelope, a seasoned actress grappling with an industry that often sidelines women as they age. Surrounded in her boudoir of mementos from the many roles she has played throughout her life, Penelope reflects on her triumphs, regrets, and defining choices. Along the way, she discovers unexpected wisdom from the fearless perspective of her six-year-old granddaughter. Together, they unravel the threads of Penelope’s past, finding empowerment, healing, and a renewed sense of purpose today.
Little BIG Mouth will be presented 5:00pm Sundays, July 12 – August 2, 2026 at The Marsh Berkeley (2120 Allston Way) Tickets ($30-$40 general admission sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved, plus a $3 convenience fee per ticket).
Pamela Gaye Walker’s Little BIG Mouth was presented February 2026 at The Marsh Berkeley as a one-night-only event before travelling to The Whitefire Theatre in Los Angeles for the company’s Solo Festival in March 2026.
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