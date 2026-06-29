Review: FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS WELCOMES AWARD-WINNING MENTALIST DUO MIND2MIND FOR EXCLUSIVE RESIDENCY

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Fontainebleau Las Vegas invites audiences to experience the impossible as internationally acclaimed mentalist duo MIND2MIND performs their exclusive residency at the resort's intimate Azul lounge.

Starring James Harrington and Mariana Liani, the award-winning duo has captivated audiences around the world with their extraordinary demonstrations of intuition, mind-reading, and prediction. Their performances have been featured on America's Got Talent, Britain's Got Talent, Masters of Illusion, Royal Command Performances in Dubai and London, and numerous international stages. In 2025, the pair earned one of magic's highest honors when they were awarded the Fédération Internationale des Sociétés Magiques (FISM) Gold Medal, recognizing them as the World Champions of Mentalism.

The limited-run Fontainebleau residency offers guests an intimate opportunity to witness the duo's signature 'second sight' demonstrations, thought revelations, and interactive mind-reading, with audience members actively participating just feet away from the performers. Every performance is designed to be unique, with audience participation playing a central role throughout the evening.

Blending psychology, intuition, mystery, and theatrical storytelling, MIND2MIND delivers a contemporary approach to classic mentalism. Rather than relying solely on spectacle, Harrington and Liani create an immersive experience filled with humor, human connection, and astonishing moments that leave audiences questioning what is real and what is possible.

"Mentalism is always something that intrigued me. I felt like it had more inherent meaning to people than magic does, because when you're working with the mind, you can infuse it with more meaning when you're talking about somebody's life. I never really liked mentalism too much because of the process that often goes along with it. We [James and Mariana] decided that if we were ever going to mentalism, we decided long ago that it had to be had to be effect driven without the visual compromise that you often get with mentalism," explained James.

"Growing up in Ukraine, I was not really exposed to a lot of mentalism, so I didn't really know much about it," added Mariana. "It's only when I met James, in my mid-20s, that I realized that what he started telling me about was this amazing act that he would love to try with me. Then he showed me a lot of videos, and we've read a few books. Then we spoke about it a lot. I was mesmerized. I told him that if there was anything we could do that was even remotely as good as that, I would be honored to try. I didn't have any experience in performing or even public speaking. It was very new to me. I learned everything from James. I love it now."

James would discover a couple in an old video of a couple, Frances Willard and Glenn Falkenstein, who performed from 1978 to shortly before Glenn's passing in 2010.

"They performed a genre of mentalism that is very rarely practiced called second sight. It's so rare because it takes five to six hours a day for years to perfect it. It really requires a lot of dedication because it uses no props at all. No secret electronic devices, no earpieces, nothing," stated Harrington.

Designed to be both sophisticated and entertaining, MIND2MIND delivers a modern, immersive take on classic mentalism through engaging storytelling, humor, and high-energy interaction. Each show is crafted to feel personal, surprising, and uniquely memorable, creating a connection that leaves audiences questioning what is real and what is possible. For more info, visit mind2mind.live and follow on Instagram.

The 75-minute production begins long before the curtain rises. Guests are invited to arrive early for a pre-show cocktail hour from 6 to 7 p.m., featuring an accomplished close-up magician performing intimate sleight-of-hand illusions throughout Azul. Following each performance, audience members will have the opportunity to meet Harrington and Liani during a post-show meet-and-greet.

Guests looking to make an evening of their MIND2MIND experience can enjoy an exclusive three-course prix-fixe dinner menu available at Washing Potato, Fontainebleau Las Vegas' celebrated Dim Sum concept, available exclusively on show nights. The specially curated menu offers the perfect dining experience to complement the evening's entertainment. The exclusive menu is available Tuesday through Sunday from 3 to 6:30 p.m., for $64 per person. Reservations are encouraged and can be made online.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas also offers complimentary self-parking for all Nevada residents and Fontainebleau Rewards members. Guests dining at the resort's restaurants or bars, shopping at participating retail locations, or enjoying treatments at Lapis Spa & Wellness may also qualify for valet validation. Electric vehicle owners can use the resort's superchargers on the first level of the self-parking garage for a fee. More details about Fontainebleau Las Vegas dining, events, entertainment, rooms, and suites are available at fontainebleau.com/las-vegas.

Combining world-class entertainment with an elegant, intimate setting, MIND2MIND promises an unforgettable evening that blurs the line between illusion and reality—leaving audiences with one question long after the final revelation: "How did they do that?"

Guests are invited to begin their MIND2MIND experience with a cocktail hour featuring a magician performing an intimate sleight-of-hand magic from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., before the 75-minute performance starts at 7 p.m. A meet-and-greet with Harrington and Liani will follow the show. The duo will take the stage at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday inside Azul in Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

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