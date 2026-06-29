Review: PETE THE CAT at Imagination Stage

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Hop in your VW Bus, put on your magic sunglasses, and head on over to Imagination Stage to see their production of Pete the Cat! This rock musical adaptation of the Pete the Cat book series by Kimberly and James Dean immediately captures the attention and hearts of all those in the audience and takes them into Pete’s world as he learns about life as a house cat and teaches those around him some lessons along the way.

Pete the Cat tells the story of Pete (Michael Perrie Jr.), a rockstar road cat who is captured by a cat catcher and becomes a house cat - which is totally not his thing! He moves in with his new family - Mom (Brigid Wallace Harper), Dad (Jay Frisby), Olive (Kylee Mårquez-Downie, played by understudy Kate Lurie at reviewed performance), and Jimmy (Quadry Brown). When the family discovers that Olive is allergic to cats, Pete moves into Jimmy’s room - a room full of rules that are quite hard for the rogue cat to follow! When a school mishap causes Jimmy to become mad at Pete, Pete must jump in and save the day by helping him find inspiration for his art with the help of Pete’s bandmates and friends on a musical, globe-trotting adventure!

Michael Perrie Jr. is a standout star as Pete, with his strong vocals, rock and roll guitar playing, and energetic dancing and stage presence. Wielding his bright red guitar, he has clearly paid close attention to small details and mannerisms that help him get into his cat-like character and differentiate him from the human characters. His stamina and dedication to character in this high energy role with very little offstage time is quite impressive.

Pete (Michael Perrie Jr.) plays his groovy guitar in Pete the Cat: A Live Rock Musical, playing at Imagination Stage through August 2.

Photo by Margot Schulman

Quadry Brown also delivered a stunning performance as Jimmy with his vocals, dancing, and character development showing the acceptance of Pete and personal growth and change throughout the performance. It is quite clear that he has put a lot of effort into this role, making it his own, and it is apparent that he has a strong future ahead. His portrayal of Jimmy is sure to show audience members that they can do hard things if they put their mind to it and have a strong support system behind them!

Jimmy (Quadry Brown) clutches his stack of books in Pete the Cat: A Live Rock Musical, playing at Imagination Stage through August 2.

Photo by Margot Schulman

At this particular performance, Kate Lurie played Olive/Cat Catcher/Eloise/Astronaut, and given this unique opportunity to see her in the role, her chemistry and connection with the other characters was wonderful, like she’s been performing the role the whole time. She is able to portray the childlike wonder and imagination that a young girl would have when she’s obsessed with her new cat, and her performance was quite enjoyable.

Brigid Wallace Harper’s performance as Mom/Grumpy Toad/Mrs. Creech/Mona Lisa is quite fun and she has figured out her stride in playing such wide array of characters in their own unique ways. She has such strong characteristics and nuances for each character that it never feels like you’re watching the same person when she’s on stage. Her performance as Grumpy Toad may have been my favorite part - between the fun costumes and her groovy dancing and “keytar playing,” she commanded the stage and left a memorable impression.

Jay Frisby also delivered a groovy and fun performance as Dad/Gus the Platypus/Barnaby/Shark, and similarly to Harper, was very dedicated to portraying each of his roles in unique manners. He delivers a high energy and involved performance, and having sat on the side of the stage he spent a lot of time, I can attest that his performance drew me in and kept my attention!

Each and every member of this company went above and beyond and clearly delivered performances to the best of their abilities - and then some! The energy, stage presence, and command of attention was above and beyond and they made it very hard for anyone in the audience to take their eyes off the stage!

Olive (Kylee Márquez-Downie) embraces Pete (Michael Perrie Jr.) in Pete the Cat: A Live Rock Musical, playing at Imagination Stage through August 2.

Photo by Margot Schulman

Kathryn Chase Bryer (Director) did a phenomenal job with each aspect of this show. Every scene was engaging and unique, and her use of the space - both onstage and in the theater - was expertly planned. The thought and time dedicated to developing each character and helping the actors get into the mindset of their respective multiple roles does not go unnoticed and was brilliantly done. Audiences should keep an eye on whatever her next projects are!

The music direction by Deborah Jacobson was exquisite - the use of the live guitar played by Pete mixed with the backing tracks added dimensions to the musical numbers, giving it much more of a rock musical feel. Combined with the energetic and snazzy choreography by Jennifer J. Hopkins and placed on a colorful and imaginative set by Tomya Pryor, all of the technical aspects worked hand in hand to portray the childlike wonder of the characters, really helping the audience feel that they are in a child’s imaginative world - from space to the deep sea, Jimmy’s bedroom to Paris!

Pete (Michael Perrie Jr.) and Jimmy (Quadry Brown) take a ride in the VW bus in Pete the Cat: A Live Rock Musical, playing at Imagination Stage through August 2.

Photo by Margot Schulman

I’d be remiss to not mention the smart and bright costuming by Paris Francesca. The use of specific colors for each character throughout the production not only helped younger audience members follow who was who at all times, as many actors portrayed multiple characters, but helped add to the depth of each character. Pete’s blinged out blue jacket, Jimmy’s crisp and clean yellow sweater vest, and Olive’s puffy pink skirt and tutus were all executed beautifully and really fit each character and the choices the actors made. And for a young audience - they’re definitely fun to look at!

Imagination Stage’s production of Pete the Cat is an exciting production for long-time Pete fans and newcomers alike! Pete the Cat teaches the audience that they are capable of whatever they put their minds to, especially with the support of friends and family who are not only willing to help, but believe in them when they may not believe in themselves. The mix of appropriate rock music and positive messaging is sure to leave an impactful impression on all audience members - both youth and adults. You don’t want to miss this!

Run Time: 55 minutes with no intermission.

Pete the Cat runs through August 2nd at Imagination Stage, located at 4908 Auburn Ave, Bethesda, MD, 20814

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