Scoop: Coming Up on a New episode of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Thursday, October 1, 2020

The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.

"Joel McHale vs. Ben Feldman and Jesse Palmer vs. CeeLo Green" - It's a hilarious face-off between the host of ABC's "Card Sharks," Joel McHale, and the star of "Superstore," Ben Feldman. In the next game, TV host and former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer competes against recording artist CeeLo Green. This all-star episode of "Celebrity Family Feud" airs THURSDAY, OCT. 1 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.Steve Harvey, the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner, returns as host for "Celebrity Family Feud's" sixth season. Once again, celebrities, along with their families and friends, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people to win money for a charity of their choice.The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:Team Joel McHale; host of ABC's "Card Sharks"; playing for Union Rescue MissionEthan Sandler - FriendDonald Grant - FriendDavid Walpert - FriendSpeaks - FriendVERSUSTeam Ben Feldman; star of "Superstore"; playing for Alzheimer's Los AngelesRobert Feldman - FatherKris Feldman - StepmotherMorgan Leiter - SisterSusan Feniger - Aunt & celebrity chefTeam Jesse Palmer; TV host, sports broadcaster/analyst and former NFL Quarterback; playing for Good SportsDavid Diehl - Former NFL offensive lineman for the NY GiantsAmani Toomer - Former NFL wide receiver for the NY GiantsWes Mallard - Former NFL linebacker for the NY GiantsDelvin Joyce - Former NFL running back for the NY GiantsVERSUSTeam CeeLo Green; Grammy Winning Recording Artist; playing for Greenhouse FoundationShaneeka James - FiancéMenta Williams - Best Friend & MusicianKingston Callaway - SonSierra Johnson - Daughter"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and was taped in February 2020 in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.*COPYRIGHT ©2020 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of ABC. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed. Photos posted for Web use must be at the low resolution of 72dpi, no larger than 2×3 in size.

