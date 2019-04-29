Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHISKEY CAVALIER on ABC - Wednesday, May 15, 2019
"Two of a Kind" - Frankie's commitment to cold-hearted professionalism is tested when the team's new mission to take down the head of a massive drug operation reunites her with a former guardian. Meanwhile, Jai and Standish discover that Susan has been writing psych evaluations on every member of the team, and their curiosity leads them to an unpleasant surprise, on "Whiskey Cavalier," airing WEDNESDAY, MAY 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
"Whiskey Cavalier" stars Scott Foley as Will Chase, Lauren Cohan as Frankie Trowbridge, Ana Ortiz as Susan Sampson, Tyler James Williams as Edgar Standish, Vir Das as Jai Datta and Josh Hopkins as Ray Prince.
Guest stars include Christa Miller Lawrence as Kelly Ashland, Sung Kang as Daniel Lou and Jadran Malkovich as Eddie Benson.
"Two of a Kind" was written by Ashley Darnall and directed by Daisy Mayer.
"Whiskey Cavalier" is a Warner Bros. Television production from writer/executive producer David Hemingson and executive producers Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold (Doozer Productions). Peter Atencio serves as executive producer, and Scott Foley is a producer on the series.
"Whiskey Cavalier" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14, LV parental guideline.
