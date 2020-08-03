Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of UNITED WE FALL on ABC - Wednesday, August 19, 2020
The episode airs from 8:00–8:30 p.m. EDT.
"The Weekend" - Bill and Jo confirm the universal truth that when you have kids, your weekend is worse than your week, on an all-new episode of "United We Fall," WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"The Weekend" is written by Julius "Goldy" Sharpe and directed by Mark Cendrowski.
"United We Fall" stars Will Sasso as Bill Ryan, Christina Vidal Mitchell as Jo Rodriguez, Jane Curtin as Sandy Ryan, Guillermo Diaz as Chuy Rodriguez and Ella Grace Helton as Emily Ryan.
Guest stars include Natalie Ceballos as Brie Rodriguez, Greg Romero Wilson as Benicio Rodriguez and Yassir Lester as Yassir.
Julius "Goldy" Sharpe ("Making History"), Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn are executive producers. The comedy series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Exhibit A Film, Julius Sharpe International Petroleum & Writing Inc. and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
