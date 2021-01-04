Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, January 24, 2021

Officer Jackson West's relationship with his new training officer, Stanton, has escalated and he begins to work with Sergeant Grey to find a solution. (TV-14, V)

Guest starring is Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Angel Parker as Luna Grey, Brandon Routh as Officer Doug Stanton and Kamar De Los Reyes as Detective Sergeant Ryan Caradine.

"Sabotage" was written by Vincent Angell and Diana Mendez Boucher directed by Daniel Willis.

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.

