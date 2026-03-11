Justin Matthew Sargent and More to Star in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Goodspeed Musicals
Judas will be played by Austin Lesch. Mary will be played by Stephanie Zaharis.
Goodspeed Musicals will present Jesus Christ Superstar as its first production of the 2026 season. The legendary musical that has captivated audiences for over 50 years, Jesus Christ Superstar will run from April 17 to June 7 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Connecticut. Jesus Christ Superstar features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice.
A cultural phenomenon that shook the world. An electrifying rock score that captured the spirit of a generation. Telling the final days of Jesus through the eyes of Judas and featuring iconic songs like “Superstar” and “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” Jesus Christ Superstar is a bold story of devotion and doubt. Experience the legendary musical that has captivated audiences for over 50 years!
Jesus will be played by Justin Matthew Sargent (Broadway: Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark, Rock of Ages, Bonnie and Clyde: The Musical). Judas will be played by Austin Lesch (Broadway: Frozen, Something Rotten!, Violet). Mary will be played by Stephanie Zaharis. Pilate will be played by Deven Kolluri. King Herod will be played by Nicolette Antonia Shin (The Goodspeed: South Pacific). Caiaphas will be played by Jamari Darling (Broadway: Ain’t Too Proud). Annas will be played by Kevin Trinio Perdido (Broadway: Once Upon a One More Time, Almost Famous).
The ensemble will feature Jordan Alexander (The Goodspeed: Ragtime), Elijah Dawson, Jack Hale, Michael James (The Goodspeed: All Shook Up, Bye Bye Birdie), Eleni Kontzamanys (The Goodspeed: All Shook Up), Alex Lauren, Kathy Liu (The Goodspeed: Cabaret), Adam Mandala, Thabitha Moruthane (Off-Broadway: Little Shop), Mikaela Rada, Matthew Saggiomo, and Garrick Vaughan. Swings for this production are Dakota Hoar and Selena Robinson.
Jesus Christ Superstar will be directed by Tatiana Pandiani (Off-Broadway: Torera, Someone Spectacular, FISH). Amy Campbell will choreograph the production (Off-Broadway: Romy & Michele (associate director)). Music direction will be by Goodspeed’s Resident Music Director Adam Souza (The Goodspeed: Over 25 productions including A Chorus Line, Ragtime, Gypsy, Maggie, The 12, The Mystery of Edwin Drood; Broadway/National Tours: Wicked, Kinky Boots, Spamalot, Les Misérables).
Scenic design will be by Riccardo Hernández (Broadway: Suffs, Lempicka, Jagged Little Pill). Costume design will be by Siena Zoë Allen (Off-Broadway: Heathers the Musical). Lighting design will be by Cha See (Broadway: Oh, Mary!; Liberation). Sound design will be by Jay Hilton who has designed countless productions at both The Goodspeed and The Terris Theatre and serves as Goodspeed’s Audio Supervisor. Wigs, hair and makeup design will be by Caitlin Molloy (Off-Broadway: Monte Cristo, Heathers the Musical).
Chris Zaccardi will be the Production Stage Manager (The Goodspeed: A Chorus Line; All Shook Up; They All Laughed; The 12; and many more; Broadway: Hello, Dolly!; Wicked; One Man, Two Guvnors). Casting for this production is by Paul Hardt / Hardt Casting.
