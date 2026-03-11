Puccini's MADAMA BUTTERFLY to be Presented at Maryland Opera

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Maryland Opera’s eighth season will present Madama Butterfly, Puccini’s masterpiece of devotion and betrayal, on Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer on Charles Street in North Baltimore. Tickets are $29-$99.



Puccini’s opera will be presented complete, fully staged and costumed in the acoustically and visually exquisite sanctuary at Church of the Redeemer with chorus and orchestra. The production features innovative stage techniques that transform Church of the Redeemer into an immersive opera performance space. A pre-concert lecture given by Artistic Director James Harp will be held in the church’s parish hall from 6pm-6:30pm to discuss the background of this iconic opera. All are welcome at the lecture with the purchase of a ticket to the performance.



Joining the cast is an internationally acclaimed cast including soprano Yulan Piao as Cio-Cio San, tenor Isaac Hurtado as Pinkerton, baritone Joel Balzun as Sharpless, and mezzo-soprano Kate Jackman as Suzuki all led by conductor Michelle Rofrano.



Stage direction is by Maryland Opera’s Artistic Director James Harp, long known for excellence in operatic performances and musical outreach in the Mid-Atlantic area.



“There are very few operas with the emotional pull of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly,” said Harp. “As we see this story unfold before us, we see ourselves and all the good and bad that has been done to us, and perhaps more importantly, the good and bad we can do to others. It is not only a feast of glorious music, but also a lesson in humanity and a mirrored reflection of what really lies deep in our hearts. We have assembled a glorious cast and prepared a gorgeous stage setting that will delight and amaze you. Our deep commitment to this magnificent and immortal work will be seen in every moment and heard in every note. The grandeur of grand opera will meet the delicate heart of our heroine – and we will never again be the same.”



An educational event will be held on Saturday, April 11 at 2:00pm at the Mount Vernon Club, 8 W. Mount Vernon Place, to immerse audiences in the world of Madama Butterfly. The event will feature a traditional Japanese tea ceremony presented by Chado Urasenke Tankokai and an exploration of the opera with Peabody professor Ernest Liotti. Afternoon tea and snacks are included. Visit marylandopera.org for more information.



