BEETLEJUICE National Tour is Coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! You’ve done it, Sacramento! You’ve summoned the ghost with the most, and you’re going to love every minute of his antics. We first fell in love with him in Tim Burton’s 1988 film, Beetlejuice, starring Michael Keaton as the titular character. Continuing the legend, Eddie Perfect’s music and lyrics set to the 2019 stage production make Beetlejuice The Musical. The Musical. The Musical. one of the few movie to musical adaptations to die for.