BEETLEJUICE National Tour is Coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre
The tour cast will feature Ryan Stajmiger as Beetlejuice, Leianna Weaver as Lydia Deetz, Kaitlin Feely as Barbara Maitland, and more.
The North American Tour of Beetlejuice is coming to The Fabulous Fox April 24-26. Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.
The tour cast will feature Ryan Stajmiger as Beetlejuice, Leianna Weaver as Lydia Deetz, Kaitlin Feely as Barbara Maitland, David Wilson as Adam Maitland, Jeff Brooks as Charles, Bailey Frankenberg as Delia, with Alessandra Casanova as Miss Argentina, Adam Fields as Otho, Da’Zaria Harris as Maxine Dean/Juno, Dan Mason as Maxie Dean and Mai Caslowitz as the Girl Scout.
The cast also includes Justin Baret, Neftali Benitez, Mathew Blasio, Ian Dembek, Carly Natania Grossman, Haley Izurieta, Sterling Nelson Jones, Michael P. Korner, Catie Leonard, Nick Signor, Jillian Worthing, and Nicole Zelka.
Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.