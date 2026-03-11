DELTA: THE MURDER OF EMMETT TILL Extends at Collaboraction

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Collaboraction Theatre Company has extended Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till a second time due to popular demand.

Originally extended through March 15, the inaugural production at Chicago's newest live theater space will now run an additional two weeks, through March 29.

Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till is an urgent, unforgettable theatrical event that invites audiences to confront the truth, honor a legacy, and experience history as if it were happening today.

Collaboraction's extension of Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till is presented in partnership with the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Institute, as part of the Till Life Matters Initiative.

Performances will now continue through March 29: Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. There's an added Industry Night performance Monday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. No show Thursday, March 26. Run time is under two hours, including a short Crucial Conversation after every performance.