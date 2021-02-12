Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, February 28, 2021

The team gets the true crime docuseries treatment when they analyze a recent case featuring a former child actor whose adult life has garnered him a cult following on ABC's "The Rookie." (TV-14, LV)

Guest starring is Daniel Lissing as Sterling Freeman, Lizze Broadway as Aurora, Ethan James Spitz as Young Corey, Frankie Muniz as Corey Harris and Rainn Wilson as himself.

"True Crime" was written by Alexi Hawley and Zoey Cheng, and directed by Bill Roe.

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.