Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BOLD TYPE on FREEFORM - Thursday, March 26, 2020

March 26 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) - Episode #4010 - "Some Kind of Wonderful" - SPRING FINALESutton and Richard's wedding day is here, and Sutton is faced with a big decision. Jane tries to celebrate her friends while struggling to process recent discoveries. Kat's continuing crusade against the board has unexpected and life-altering consequences.

"The Bold Type" reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women's magazine, "Scarlet."

The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion.





The series stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward and Melora Hardin as Jacqueline, editor in chief of Scarlet Magazine. The series has started production in Montreal, Canada. "The Bold Type" is executive produced by Sarah Watson, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Victor Nelli Jr. and Joanna Coles. Holly Whidden and Matt McGuinness are co-executive producers.