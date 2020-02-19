Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BOLD TYPE on FREEFORM - Thursday, March 19, 2020

March 19 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) - Episode #4009 - "5, 6, 7, 8"Jane decides to throw Sutton an epic bachelorette party, but the bride can't quite bring herself to enjoy the festivities. Kat learns surprising info about RJ, which leads her to question the company's morals. Jane gets career news while facing some devastating personal issues.

"The Bold Type" reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women's magazine, "Scarlet."

The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion.





The series stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward and Melora Hardin as Jacqueline, editor in chief of Scarlet Magazine. The series has started production in Montreal, Canada. "The Bold Type" is executive produced by Sarah Watson, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Victor Nelli Jr. and Joanna Coles. Holly Whidden and Matt McGuinness are co-executive producers.