Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BOLD TYPE on FREEFORM - Thursday, March 12, 2020

March 12 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) - Episode #4008 - "Stardust"Jane is overjoyed when her brother Evan comes to town, and she introduces him to Ryan. Adena turns to Kat for help in dealing with RJ, which causes more trouble between Kat and the board. Richard returns from San Francisco, allowing him and Sutton to dive into wedding plans."The Bold Type" reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women's magazine, "Scarlet."The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion.The series stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward and Melora Hardin as Jacqueline, editor in chief of Scarlet Magazine. The series has started production in Montreal, Canada. "The Bold Type" is executive produced by Sarah Watson, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Victor Nelli Jr. and Joanna Coles. Holly Whidden and Matt McGuinness are co-executive producers.