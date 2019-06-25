Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Monday, July 1, 2019
"1507" - Bitter tensions that have been building throughout the season finally explode. Amsterdam's spectacular tulips frame the most challenging decision Hannah will make so far. Which men will she choose to take her home and introduce to their families? She is also falling for multiple men, complicating the already difficult situation. The lucky recipient of the first one-on-one date shares a romantic boat trip with Hannah along the city's famed canals. Will they be able to elevate their connection sufficiently to guarantee him a rose? One man's anxiety level shoots up when he learns that he and Hannah will explore The Hague on horseback. Will he be able to open up enough to justify receiving a rose? Another bachelor decides to throw caution to the wind and puts his heart on the line in a late-night visit to the Bachelorette, leading Hannah to make an unexpected decision. The Mauritshuis Museum, displaying paintings of the Old Masters, is the site for the final one-on-one date, which results in a stunning outcome. Hannah takes her remaining men to the bustling cheese market in Gouda and the magnificent Town Hall for the high-stakes three-on-one date, which provides one of the most riveting and explosive scenes this season. Who will survive and who will be sent packing? Find out on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, JULY 1 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The seven remaining men are the following:
Connor S., 24, an investment analyst from Dallas, TX
Garrett, 27, a golf pro from Birmingham, AL
Jed, 25, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, TN
Luke P., 24, an import/export manager from Gainesville, GA
Mike, 31, a portfolio manager from San Antonio, TX
Peter, 27, a pilot from Westlake Village, CA
Tyler C., 26, a general contractor from Jupiter, FL
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelorette" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Bennett Graebner are the executive producers.
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TODAY, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Sunday, June 23, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AXIOS on HBO - Sunday, June 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, July 5, 2019
The seven remaining men are the following:
Connor S., 24, an investment analyst from Dallas, TX
Garrett, 27, a golf pro from Birmingham, AL
Jed, 25, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, TN
Luke P., 24, an import/export manager from Gainesville, GA
Mike, 31, a portfolio manager from San Antonio, TX
Peter, 27, a pilot from Westlake Village, CA
Tyler C., 26, a general contractor from Jupiter, FL
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelorette" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Bennett Graebner are the executive producers.