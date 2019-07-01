Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Sunday, July 21, 2019
"Chris Sullivan vs. Susan Kelechi Watson and Jamie-Lynn Sigler vs. Steve Schirripa" - The Pyramid is back! As part of ABC's "Summer Fun & Games," "The $100,000 Pyramid" features a cast of all-star celebrities who take center stage and partner with contestants from across the country with hopes of MAKING IT to the winner's circle and the ultimate prize of $100,000. "The $100,000 Pyramid" airs SUNDAY, JULY 21 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL). Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The hour-long episode features two separate celebrity couples. First, Chris Sullivan competes against his "This Is Us" co-star Susan Kelechi Watson. Next up, the stars of "The Sopranos" Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Steve Schirripa compete with hopes of MAKING IT to the winner's circle and the ultimate prize of $100,000.
"The $100,000 Pyramid" is the timeless word-association game in which two celebrities and their partners face off in a race against the clock to make it to the winner's circle and take home $100,000. "Good Morning America"'s Michael Strahan hosts "The $100,000 Pyramid."
"The $100,000 Pyramid" is produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and taped in front of a live studio audience in New York. "The $100,000 Pyramid" is executive produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz and Vin Rubino.
The hour-long episode features two separate celebrity couples. First, Chris Sullivan competes against his "This Is Us" co-star Susan Kelechi Watson. Next up, the stars of "The Sopranos" Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Steve Schirripa compete with hopes of MAKING IT to the winner's circle and the ultimate prize of $100,000.
"The $100,000 Pyramid" is the timeless word-association game in which two celebrities and their partners face off in a race against the clock to make it to the winner's circle and take home $100,000. "Good Morning America"'s Michael Strahan hosts "The $100,000 Pyramid."
"The $100,000 Pyramid" is produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and taped in front of a live studio audience in New York. "The $100,000 Pyramid" is executive produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz and Vin Rubino.