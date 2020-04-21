Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, May 6, 2020
"Look, This is Obviously a Sexy Situation" - Angie attempts to help Poppy through her situation with Douglas, only to be confronted by the fact that she might have feelings for Derek again. Meanwhile, Will distracts himself from thinking about Angie by smothering Douglas with a little too much love and support, causing him to look for comfort in the last place he expected to find it, on an all-new episode of "Single Parents," WEDNESDAY, MAY 6 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.
Adam Brody guest stars as Derek.
"Look, This is Obviously a Sexy Situation" was written by Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson, and directed by Matt Freund.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer.
