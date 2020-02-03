Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, February 19, 2020

"Moving On" - Wilma steps in to help CB move on from Lainey with help from Coach Mellor, while Lainey learns she has unresolved issues from her past when mentoring a student on an all-new episode of "Schooled," WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis, Brett Dier as CB and Haneefah Wood as Wilma.

Guest starring is Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Valerie Azlynn as Julie, Christian Gehring as Ronnie, Gabe Gibbs as Weasel, Jeffrey Cade Ross Brown as Tom Scott, Isreal Johnson as Ed Morris, Unicorn Rose as Veronica, Rileigh McDonald as Claudia, Newman Wolf as Host, Elaine Mani Lee as Concerned Aunt, Susan Berger as Ethel, Erin Coker as Hungry Woman."Moving On" was written by Emily Ann Brandstetter and directed by Christine Lakin.Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Vanessa McCarthy and Tom Hertz are executive producers.





A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.