Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, April 22, 2020

"CB Saves the Planet" - Smitten with environmental consultant Paloma, who was hired to oversee William Penn's Earth Day activities, CB's feelings may change when he learns she wants to stop an important construction project at the school. Meanwhile, Wilma gets a surprise after convincing Lainey that yearbook superlatives are not important on an all-new episode of "Schooled," WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis, Brett Dier as CB and Haneefah Wood as Wilma.





