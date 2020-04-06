Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, April 22, 2020
"CB Saves the Planet" - Smitten with environmental consultant Paloma, who was hired to oversee William Penn's Earth Day activities, CB's feelings may change when he learns she wants to stop an important construction project at the school. Meanwhile, Wilma gets a surprise after convincing Lainey that yearbook superlatives are not important on an all-new episode of "Schooled," WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu. "Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis, Brett Dier as CB and Haneefah Wood as Wilma. Guest starring is Alphonso McAuley as Coop, Riley Triggs as Anna, Unicorn Rose as Veronica, Jeffrey Cade Ross Brown as Tom Scott, Connor Cain as Bobby Maloney and Chloe Bridges as Paloma.
"CB Saves the Planet" was written by Peter Dirksen and Jonathan Howard, and directed by Eric Dean Seaton.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Vanessa McCarthy and Tom Hertz are executive producers
