Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO on THE CW - Monday, June 1, 2020

SECRETS AND LIES - Driven by the prospects of her scientific research, Liz (Jeanine Mason) opens up to Diego (guest star Cleo Anthony) about all the good her findings could do. Meanwhile, Max (Nathan Dean) enlists Kyle's (Michael Trevino) help getting to the bottom of the recent abductions, while Michael (Michael Vlamis) does his own investigating into Alex's disappearance. Elsewhere, after learning more about her mother Louise, Isobel (Lily Cowles) pays a visit to Rosa (Amber Midthunder), in hopes that Rosa could help her begin to heal. Franklin Vallette directed the episode written by Ariana Quiñónez & Deirdre Mangan (#211). Original airdate 6/1/2020.

A year ago, Roswell native Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason) reluctantly returned to her tourist-trap hometown and reconnected with her teen crush Max Evans (Nathan Dean), who unbeknownst to her, had been harboring a shocking secret: he is an alien. In the final moments of Season 1, Max used his alien powers to resurrect Liz's sister Rosa (Amber Midthunder), a decade after her murder... not realizing that he was sacrificing his own life in the process. In Season 2, Liz mourns her lost love by seeking comfort in science, both earthly and extraterrestrial, as Rosa turns to Kyle (Michael Trevino) to help her find her place in the unfamiliar territory of 2019. In their grief, Isobel (Lily Cowles) explores potentially dangerous methods of self-defense, and Michael (Michael Vlamis) spirals into some old bad habits, putting his relationships with Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) at risk. Finally, after a friend suddenly goes missing, our heroes seek help from an unlikely source: Jesse Manes (Trevor St. John) -- who has experienced a change of heart after a medical emergency.

