Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REBEL on ABC - Thursday, April 22, 2021

Rebel and a group of residents take a stand to fight for clean water. Meanwhile, Cassidy's new role puts the Stonemore case in jeopardy, and Grady grows frustrated when REBEL remains consumed with her work; and Cruz reaches his breaking point.

Guest starring is Sarah Grace White as Jackie, Stephen Jared as Tim Park, Daniella Garcia as Maddie, Mo McRae as Amir, Abigail Spencer as Misha, Jalen Thomas Brooks as Sean, Angela Lin as Christine Bautista, Mary McDonnell as Helen, Dan Bucatinsky as Professor Jason Erickson, Shaw Purnell as Glenda, Jeff Doucette as Daniel, Sunita Param as Louise, Nina Millin as Judge Mary Bobiak, Nardeep Khurmi as Parham Kabir and Hunter Stiebel as Allan.

Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie "Rebel" Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She's a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves.