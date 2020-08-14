Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER on HBO - Friday, August 14, 2020

The episode airs from 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT.

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 18th season FRIDAY, AUGUST 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 12:30 a.m., exclusively on HBO. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show, which is currently being filmed remotely from his home, includes virtual interviews with guests.



This week features a one-on-one virtual interview with Democratic Mayor of Atlanta, Georgia, MYR. KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS; and New York Times bestselling author and host of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" which airs on Fox Sports Radio and Premiere Networks, COLIN COWHERD. This week will also feature a virtual panel with former Democratic Presidential candidate and former mayor of South Bend Indiana, PETE BUTTIGIEG; and former Democratic Presidential candidate whose foundation Humanity Forward recently launched an initiative to provide people with $1000 a month for three months, ANDREW YANG.



The series is also available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

