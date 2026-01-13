Review: ANNIE at Sarasota Players

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Sarasota Players’ production of Annie is a bright, big-hearted reminder of why this musical has endured for nearly half a century. From the moment the first notes rang out, the production radiated joy, grit, and that unmistakable sense of optimism that has made Annie a staple of American musical theater. This show was a community coming together to tell a story that still lives in the hearts of so many.

For anyone who somehow missed it over the years, Annie follows the redheaded orphan as she navigates life in a Depression-era New York City. Abandoned as a baby and raised in a harsh orphanage run by the bitter Miss Hannigan, Annie’s unwavering hope leads her into the world of billionaire Oliver Warbucks, where she discovers family can be found in unexpected places. Based on Harold Gray’s comic strip Little Orphan Annie, the musical premiered on Broadway in 1977, winning seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Its message of resilience, kindness, and belief in a “Tomorrow” continues to resonate with audiences of all ages.

The Sarasota Players’ cast attacked this story with infectious energy. The ensemble work was especially strong, with a sense of play and commitment that never wavered. Nowhere was this more evident than in the orphan girls, whose exuberance practically burst off the stage. Their scenes were alive with personality, humor, and movement, capturing both the hardship and the scrappy joy of children making the best of their circumstances. Every chorus number was full of life, driven by young performers who clearly loved being there.

That said, the show was undeniably stolen by Shawn Marie Spears as Miss Hannigan. Spears made bold, fearless choices, leaning fully into the character’s eccentricities without ever losing control. Her Hannigan was deliciously unhinged—comic, sharp, and surprisingly layered. She played beautifully off the other characters, particularly in her interactions with Rooster and Lily, creating a trio that crackled with chaotic chemistry. Spears’ command of physical comedy, timing, and vocal nuance turned every appearance into an event, earning well-deserved laughter and applause.

Charlotte Harrington as Annie was equally remarkable. I want to be transparent: I have known Charlotte for years and have directed her in several shows. That familiarity only deepens my admiration for the artist she has become. Charlotte possesses an incredible talent, with a powerful, expressive voice that soars effortlessly through Annie’s demanding score. Beyond the vocals, her greatest strength is her ability to fully inhabit a character. She didn’t just play Annie—she was Annie, grounding the role with sincerity, courage, and heart. Watching her command the stage with such confidence and emotional clarity was a true joy and selfishly for me a sense of great pride.

At its core, community theater is about people joining together to create something meaningful, and this production exemplified that spirit. From principals to ensemble, from children to adults, the Sarasota Players demonstrated what can happen when collaboration, trust, and shared passion lead the way. Annie may tell us that the sun will come out tomorrow, but this production proves something just as important: when a community commits to storytelling with heart, the light is already shining.

Annie runs through January 18. Tickets and more information can be found at https://theplayers.org.

Photo Credit: Amanda Iglesias

