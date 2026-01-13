The Actors' Gang Will Present MORE MIRACLES, a Trio of Original One-Act Plays

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Actors' Gang has announced More Miracles – an evening of Three Original One Act plays -- In Recovery, Sixteen Summers and Nun Fight -- all written, directed and performed by members of The Actors' Gang for a month long engagement from January 22 to February 21, 2026.The press opening is Saturday, January 24.

In Recovery is by Mary Eileen O'Donnell and directed by VJ Foster; Sixteen Summers is by Ayindé Howell and directed by Gloria Briseño; Nun Fight is written and directed by Willa Fossum. These adventurous plays are for adults only! And please be advised that this production includes vaping, strobe lighting, foul language, sexual topics, and comedy.

In Recovery by Mary Eileen O'Donnell, directed by VJ Foster. In this riotous comedy, ten classic storybook characters - Captain Hook, Goldilocks, Gretel, Hansel, Humpty Dumpty, Little Miss Muffet, Little Red Riding Hood, Pinocchio, Tinkerbell, and Wendy Darling - confront their traumas, and each other, in a modern-day PTSD group therapy session. Deborah Katz, the therapist, is married to Adam (the Beast).

Grateful for almost 21 years with The Actors' Gang, including many tours around the world in Gang plays, playwright Mary Eileen O'Donnell was a teaching artist for the Education Department and the Prison Project. Received the Gold Medal for Acting at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London. Received a letter for bravery from Scotland Yard for catching a burglar (!) and was a volunteer firefighter.

An original founding member of The Actors' Gang Director Vincent (VJ) Foster is a Teaching Artist with the Gang's renowned Prison Project. In addition to directing the national tour production of Embedded in 2004, VJ has also performed in dozens of shows on Gang stages at various theater homes in their 40+ year LA history and on U.S. and International tours on 5 continents. Notable roles in that time are playing Herod in Salome (David Schweizer, Dir.,1998), Col. Hardchannel in Embedded (Tim Robbins, Dir., 2004), and Rev. Dr. Cotton Slocum in Carnage, A Comedy (Beth Milles, Dir., 2008).

Sixteen Summers by Ayindé Howell, directed by Gloria Briseño. A GenX'er's one-man show about the coming of age takes us on a journey of identity, family, and the last act of love. The author Ayindé Howell has a superpower… it's love … and his play, a journey through his life story is a sensory-driven work in progress, is an exploration of his life, his era and his last act of love.



Howell is an award-winning actor, writer and producer. He studied Meisner under Bill Esper in New York and is a performer alum of Upright Citizens Brigade (LA/MAUDE). Ayindè is studying “The Style” as an associate member of The Actors' Gang. And audiences have probably seen him on TV.



Gloria Isabel Briseño has been the stage manager of the Actors' Gang since 2022. She is a force to be reckoned with when provoked. You can gift her tea and chocolates to be on her good side. Does bite sometimes.



Nun Fight written and directed by Willa Fossum. Described as everyone who's anyone loved Sister Roberta … and they are Veronica (a bitch), Edith (the boss) and Judith (so sweet). Roberta is dead, but given the strong feelings of those mourning her, not dead enough … until she isn't. There is also a priest … and Jesus Christ himself makes an appearance.



Writer and director Willa Fossum is an Associate Member of The Actor's Gang and is so tall. Most recently on this stage, she appeared in Arrest the Clowns, Topsy Turvy, Comedy of Arrs, and R.U.R. (staged reading). When she was 12, she won a mountain biking competition and is still talking about it.