Review: K-pop Group TWICE Returns to Vancouver for “THIS IS FOR” World Tour

Nine years after last setting foot in Vancouver, BC, the K-pop girl group, TWICE, returned to the city for a long-awaited homecoming. The group last visited in 2017 while filming the music video for their hit song, “Likey,” a moment many fans still associate with the city. On January 9 and 10, 2026, TWICE opened the North American leg of their “THIS IS FOR” World Tour with two sold-out nights at Rogers Arena. The shows marked the first North American stop and the official launch of Part 2 of their global tour, drawing fans from across Canada and the Pacific Northwest for a major tour kickoff.

Formed under JYP Entertainment, TWICE debuted on October 20, 2015 with the song, “Like Ooh-Ahh” and have spent the past decade shaping the modern K-pop landscape. The nine-member group, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, built a reputation for memorable pop releases, precise performances, and a strong connection with their fans known as ONCE. Led by Jihyo, TWICE steadily grew from arena headliners in Asia to one of the most successful global touring girl groups, supported by a discography filled with career-defining singles and an instantly recognizable lightstick, the Candybong.

Photo Credit: JYP Entertainment and Hanbin Lee

Over the years, that growth translated into major industry milestones. TWICE released four full-length albums and fourteen mini albums, completed multiple world tours, and secured consistent Billboard 200 Top 10 placements. Their English language single “The Feels” marked their first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned RIAA gold certification, expanding their reach beyond the K-pop market. In 2023, the group received the Breakthrough Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, becoming the first K-pop act to receive the honour. Recent releases continued that momentum, including the mini album “Strategy” and high-profile global collaborations, affirming their status as a top-tier global touring group.

The “THIS IS FOR” World Tour follows a historic stretch for the group. Their previous “READY TO BE” tour drew 1.5 million fans across 51 shows and cemented TWICE as stadium headliners, including sold-out nights at SoFi Stadium, MetLife Stadium and earlier at BMO Stadium. In 2025, TWICE also made history as the first female K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza. The current tour introduces a 360-degree stage, bringing fans closer on all sides of the arena. Paired with the release of their fourth full-length album, “This Is For,” and the recent arrival of their fifth special album, “Ten: The Story Goes On,” following their tenth anniversary, the Vancouver shows felt significant as both a return to the city and a snapshot of where TWICE stands in 2026.

Photo Credit: JYP Entertainment and Jeff Vinnick

From the moment opening night arrived, the experience surrounding the show felt larger than a single evening. A TWICE concert rarely exists in isolation, and Vancouver reflected that energy throughout the day. Local cafes and bubble tea shops hosted fan events with themed drinks, collectible cupsleeves, and small giveaways, turning downtown into an informal gathering space for ONCE long before the doors opened. For TWICE to return after nine years and launch the North American leg of their tour in Vancouver gave the weekend a shared sense of importance. Large-scale K-pop tours rarely begin here, making the choice feel intentional and deeply appreciated by the crowd.

That feeling carried into the show itself, especially during moments tied to the group’s history in the city. TWICE last visited Vancouver in 2017 while filming the music video for “Likey,” and that connection still holds weight. Jeongyeon revisiting filming locations during the group’s stay, including the iconic Alley Oop downtown alley, strengthened that bond even further. When “Likey” closed the encore, the reaction felt personal rather than nostalgic. The song landed as a full-circle moment, linking the group’s past in Vancouver to where they stand now.

The most defining element of this tour was the shift to a 360-degree stage. This new format felt carefully planned rather than experimental. The concert began at the centre of the stage before expanding outward, with choreography adjusted so each section of the arena received attention. Camera work played a major role in making the experience cohesive, especially for fans seated farther from the stage. Attending both nights from opposite sides of the arena reinforced how effective the design was. Closer seating emphasized facial expressions and small fan interactions, while seats farther back highlighted formations, moving stage elements, and the scale of the production. Each perspective revealed different details, reinforcing how much thought went into the staging.

Photo Credit: JYP Entertainment and Jeff Vinnick

One of the strongest moments came at the very start. As the song, “FOUR” played and the 360 stage screens descended, anticipation built quickly. When Chaeyoung opened “THIS IS FOR” and the screens lifted to reveal the group, the crowd reaction was immediate and overwhelming. The moment set the tone for the night and showcased how confident TWICE feels in this era. The addition of general admission around the stage also shifted the atmosphere. This setup is rare for TWICE, who typically opt for fully reserved floor seating, but it paid off. Members moved freely, interacted with fans, and created playful moments, especially later in the show when water bottle interactions sent the floor section into chaos.

The setlist leaned heavily into TWICE’s most recent work, reflecting their current sound and maturity. Songs from the fourth full-length album “This is For” formed the backbone of the night, including “OPTIONS,” “MARS,” and “RIGHT HAND GIRL.” The first half of the show carried a darker and more controlled tone, particularly during the stretch that included the songs, “GONE,” “CRY FOR ME,” and “HELL IN HEAVEN.” This section emphasized restraint and confidence rather than spectacle. With a discography exceeding 250 songs, omissions were inevitable. “Feel Special” stood out as a notable absence, especially given its popularity on past tours, and its absence sparked noticeable discussion among fans online.

Left: Jihyo, Middle: Sana, Right: Nayeon of TWICE. Photo Credit: JYP Entertainment and Jeff Vinnick

The middle portion of the concert shifted focus to solo stages, offering each member space to stand on her own. Rather than covers, the group performed original material, which gave the section a strong sense of identity and purpose. Tzuyu opened the sequence with “DIVE IN,” setting a smooth and controlled tone with an R&B lean that immediately drew the audience in. Mina followed with “STONE COLD,” making a striking entrance in white alongside dancers in black. The performance highlighted her mature presence and ability to command attention through both movement and vocals. Nayeon’s “MEEEEEE” shifted the energy upward, pairing bright momentum with confident center stage presence and a full team of backup dancers. Jeongyeon’s “FIX A DRINK” brought a playful Wild West influence, amplified by her pink cowgirl styling and a crowd response that was among the loudest of the night.

Nayeon of TWICE. Photo Credit: JYP Entertainment and Jeff Vinnick

Dahyun began her stage seated at the piano for “CHESS,” before the performance expanded into something sharper and more theatrical, reflecting the song’s themes of growth and control after heartbreak. Chaeyoung followed with “SHOOT (Firecracker)” from her solo debut rather than the special album, a choice that stood out for its retro pop tone and natural fit with her artistic style. Jihyo’s “ATM” quickly became one of the most talked about moments of the night, driven by a catchy hook, smooth vocals, and confident movement that pulled focus from every corner of the arena. Sana’s “DECAFFINATED” kept the momentum going with a light and addictive chorus brought to life by her expressive delivery. Momo closed the solo run with “MOVE LIKE THAT,” a performance built around precision and power that underscored why her dancing remains one of the group’s defining strengths.

Jihyo of TWICE. Photo Credit: JYP Entertainment and Jeff Vinnick

The transition out of the solo section was marked by “TAKEDOWN,” performed by Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung. The song comes from the official soundtrack of Netflix’s animated film KPop Demon Hunters, where the three members recorded a special version created specifically for the project. Knowing the track was an original collaboration tied to a film, rather than a cover, added weight to the moment. The performance felt timely and purposeful, bridging the solo stages back into the group portion of the show with strong momentum.

Production details remained consistently strong throughout the night. Costume changes were frequent and seamless, with styling leaning toward neutral and earth tones that reflected the group's more mature direction. Hairstyle changes between nights added subtle variation, including Jihyo switching from loose waves on night one to a high ponytail on night two. The live band played a larger role than on previous tours, receiving their own interlude after “RIGHT HAND GIRL” and keeping momentum focused on live music rather than video transitions. Backup dancers were also used more extensively than in past tours, receiving spotlight moments early in the show and elevating both group numbers and solo stages without pulling attention away from the members.

Photo Credit: JYP Entertainment and Hanbin Lee

Lightsticks added another layer of immersion. Despite the Candybong Infinity not being sold at the merch booth, the arena was filled with them, highlighting how many fans arrived already prepared. The lightsticks synced automatically, shifting colours and patterns with each song. The VCR segments were visually polished, using the full 360 screen setup alongside suspended screens to spotlight individual members and group imagery. In K-pop culture fans often identify a favorite member, known as a bias, and the cheers throughout the night made one thing clear. Every member received strong consistent support, reinforcing how balanced and cohesive the group remains.

Watching the show a second time on January 10 revealed details easy to miss on opening night. Tempo changes in songs like “YES or YES” and “CRY FOR ME” stood out more clearly, showing how TWICE continues to refine familiar material rather than repeat it unchanged. Despite a delayed start and slower entry into the venue, the energy never dipped. Members addressed the late start openly, noting their relief at how strong the crowd response remained. One of the most memorable moments of the second night came during the encore, when Momo delivered her dance break during “Likey,” sending the arena into a frenzy and closing the Vancouver run on a high note.

Photo Credit: JYP Entertainment and Jeff Vinnick

Taken as a whole, the Vancouver stop felt confident and intentional, allowing the music and full performances to lead the experience. The absence of mashups worked in the show’s favour. Songs were given space to breathe, choreography felt complete, and the pacing never felt rushed. It was clear the focus this time was on performance quality and musical continuity, a choice many ONCEs seemed to appreciate as the night unfolded. Launching the North American leg in Vancouver underscored the trust TWICE places in their audience here, while the refined staging and setlist showed a group comfortable in its evolution. If there is one small request for the future, perhaps the encore wheel might be worth dusting off again. Until then, the “THIS IS FOR” World Tour stop in Vancouver stood as a strong reminder of why TWICE remains one of the most reliable and compelling live acts in K-pop today.

Top Photo Credit: JYP Entertainment and Hanbin Lee

