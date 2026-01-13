BLUE MAN GROUP to Offer Student Rush and Lucky Seat Lottery in Atlanta

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Blue Man Group will offer special lottery and student rush tickets for the upcoming engagement at the Fox Theatre from January 24 – 25, for three performances only.

For those feeling LUCKY, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta is partnering with the digital ticket lottery platform Lucky Seat. Beginning Friday, Jan. 9, participants will have a chance to win a limited number of $39 tickets for the Atlanta BLUE MAN GROUP engagement.

Entries for shows at the Fox Theatre open Friday, Jan. 9 and will close on Thursday, Jan. 22 at 9:30 a.m. Lucky Seat will email winners starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 22 and will continue throughout the day, as needed. Winners will have a limited window to purchase and claim their tickets. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to participate in the lottery or create one by visiting LuckySeat.com.

Tickets are subject to availability. Limit of two tickets per patron. In some cases, tickets may be partial view and, while every effort will be made to seat multiple seats together, there is a chance that seats may be split up. Tickets can be picked up at the Box Office at the Fox Theatre with a photo ID starting two hours before the performance time.

In addition to lottery tickets, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta will also offer special $36 Student Rush Tickets for the BLUE MAN GROUP Atlanta engagement. College students simply need to bring valid college student identification with them to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each performance. The Student Rush Ticket price will be valid for all performances with a two-ticket limit per student ID. Student Rush Tickets are subject to availability and will be sold from best available, which may include limited view location.