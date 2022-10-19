Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEW AMSTERDAM on NBC - Tuesday, October 25, 2022

"GIVE ME A SIGN" 10/25/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday)

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 19, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEW AMSTERDAM on NBC - Tuesday, October 25, 2022 Max goes on a mission to make New York safer. Iggy helps a family come to terms with their deaf child's inability to communicate.

After a tumultuous year in which the leadership of NEW AMSTERDAM underwent dramatic change, the idealistic and beloved Max Goodwin is back at the helm.

As Max takes back the reins at New York City's busiest public hospital, he must first address his own personal life, which was thrown into uncertainty at the conclusion of season four. Max and the team will forge ahead with optimism and a renewed commitment to their own lives - reaching for more joy and forging deeper connections with the people they love.

Dr. Bloom will continue to navigate her own personal journey, including a complicated relationship with her estranged sister, Vanessa. Dr. Frome will tackle the mess he has made of his marriage to Martin. And, after a year full of significant family developments, Dr. Reynolds will continue to sort out the relationship with his long-lost father, Horace.

Finally, Dr. Elizabeth Wilder, who joined the staff last year, will continue to build on her firm foundation as a critical member of the NEW AMSTERDAM team and a vital friend and confidante.

"New Amsterdam" is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer's memoir "Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital" and his 15 years as medical director at the hospital.

The cast includes Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine and Sandra Mae Frank.

David Schulner and Peter Horton executive produce along with David Foster, Aaron Ginsburg and Shaun Cassidy.

"New Amsterdam" is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.

Watch a preview of the upcoming episode here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, October 16, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, October 16, 2022
October 13, 2022

Get all the scoop on FAMILY GUY, airing on FOX on Sunday, October 16, 2022! Lois hypnotizes Peter into satisfying her sexual proclivities. Meanwhile, Stewie renovates his treehouse in an attempt to win over Brian and Chris in the all-new “The Munchurian Candidate” episode. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, October 16, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, October 16, 2022
October 13, 2022

Get all the scoop on BOB'S BURGERS, airing on FOX on Sunday, October 16, 2022! At a comet watch party, Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) tries to keep Teddy (Larry Murphy) FROM going off the deep end, looking for signs FROM the universe. Meanwhile, the kids try to make their comet wishes come true in the all-new “Comet-y of Errors” episode. Watch a video clip!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, October 16, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, October 16, 2022
October 13, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE GREAT NORTH, airing on FOX on Sunday, October 16, 2022! When the Tobins and some friends are trapped in the house for days by an ice storm, their CABIN FEVER leads to the Trial of the Century on the all-new “Code Enough Said Adventure” episode. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, October 16, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, October 16, 2022
October 13, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE SIMPSONS, airing on FOX on Sunday, October 16, 2022! Marge is hired as a segment producer on Krusty’s new daytime talk show. But her initial excitement about THE JOB fades when she discovers what an endless nightmare it is. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, October 16, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, October 16, 2022
October 13, 2022

Get all the scoop on BOB'S BURGERS, airing on FOX on Sunday, October 16, 2022! Big Bob is coming to dinner so that Tina can interview him for a school project. While the family waits for Pop Pop to arrive, they take turns coming up with their own versions of an infamous tree incident that happened to him in his younger years. Watch a video clip!