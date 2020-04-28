Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM on FREEFORM - Wednesday, May 20, 2020

May 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) - Episode #1010 - "Witchbomb" - SEASON FINALERaelle, Abigail, and Tally graduate from Basic Training making Abigail more desperate than ever to prove her unit belongs in War College. Alder eyes the unit for a rescue mission while Anacostia and Scylla find common ground.

Created by Eliot Laurence (who also created "Claws"), "Motherland: Fort Salem" is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"Motherland: Fort Salem" follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons.