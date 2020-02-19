Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM on FREEFORM - Wednesday, March 25, 2020





March 25 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) - Episode #1002 - "My Witches"The unit travels to Salem Town for an annual witch celebration, but an unexpected disturbance throws the proceedings into chaos. Tally wonders if she made the right choice to embark on a military career when witch-hate and her own mother stand in her way. Smarting from Alder's denial of her request to switch units, Abigail attempts to bury the hatchet with Raelle. Raelle grows closer to Scylla, while the unit impresses Anacostia in Windstrike training.Created by Eliot Laurence (who also created "Claws"), "Motherland: Fort Salem" is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country."Motherland: Fort Salem" follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons.