Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Wednesday, March 25, 2020
"New Kids on the Block" - Haley is determined to follow the advice in her parenting books with the twins, but Phil and Claire think their old methods are better. Meanwhile, Manny is set to direct Jay's dog bed commercial in the hopes of winning his ex-girlfriend back on "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 9/25/19)
"Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett, Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett and Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall.
Guest starring is Hillary Anne Matthews as Sherry.
"New Kids on the Block" was written by Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh, and directed by Gail Mancuso.
The series is produced by Twentieth Century FOX Television in association with Steven Levitan Prods and Picador Productions. Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd are co-creators/executive producers. Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers. Twentieth Century FOX Television is a part of Disney Television Studio, alongside ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, March 28, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, March 26, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, March 26, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, March 26, 2020
"Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett, Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett and Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall.
Guest starring is Hillary Anne Matthews as Sherry.
"New Kids on the Block" was written by Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh, and directed by Gail Mancuso.
The series is produced by Twentieth Century FOX Television in association with Steven Levitan Prods and Picador Productions. Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd are co-creators/executive producers. Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers. Twentieth Century FOX Television is a part of Disney Television Studio, alongside ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.