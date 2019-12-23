Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS on ABC - Sunday, January 12, 2020
"A Thousand Thumbs Up!" - This week, Brooklyn's youngest and toughest food critic goes on a culinary adventure at a Michelin star-rated restaurant; a group of kids break down the best way to eat pizza; and Tiffany goes toe-to-toe with a young chess player. Later, an aspiring entomologist shows off her cockroach collection, and a virtual assistant named Tiff stirs up trouble with some rebellious young boys, on an all-new episode of "Kids Say the Darndest Things," airing SUNDAY, JAN. 12 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. Comedic superstar Tiffany Haddish hosts and executive produces a new iteration of the classic variety show "Kids Say the Darndest Things." The hilarious reimagined format showcases a mix of in-studio segments and taped pieces from across the country, all set in front of a live studio audience. The series captures Haddish's unique voice and sensibility as she interacts with real kids-and their innocently entertaining points of view. Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Anvil 1893 Entertainment, Inc., and She Ready Productions, "Kids Say the Darndest Things" is executive produced by Eric Schotz, Tiffany Haddish and Jack Martin.