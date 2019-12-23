Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS on ABC - Sunday, January 12, 2020

"A Thousand Thumbs Up!" - This week, Brooklyn's youngest and toughest food critic goes on a culinary adventure at a Michelin star-rated restaurant; a group of kids break down the best way to eat pizza; and Tiffany goes toe-to-toe with a young chess player. Later, an aspiring entomologist shows off her cockroach collection, and a virtual assistant named Tiff stirs up trouble with some rebellious young boys, on an all-new episode of "Kids Say the Darndest Things," airing SUNDAY, JAN. 12 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Comedic superstar Tiffany Haddish hosts and executive produces a new iteration of the classic variety show "Kids Say the Darndest Things." The hilarious reimagined format showcases a mix of in-studio segments and taped pieces from across the country, all set in front of a live studio audience. The series captures Haddish's unique voice and sensibility as she interacts with real kids-and their innocently entertaining points of view.





