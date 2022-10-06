Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
9:31-10:00 p.m. – HOME ECONOMICS: “Wedding Bouquet, $125” (304)
Reflecting on the past, we flashback to Tom and Marina's wedding day. A defining moment in all the Hayworth's lives, this catastrophic reception proves that while you cannot have your CAKE and eat it too, family sticks together for richer or poorer, better or worse.
Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, "Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.
The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.
