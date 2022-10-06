Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022

9:31-10:00 p.m. – HOME ECONOMICS: “Wedding Bouquet, $125” (304)

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 06, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022 Reflecting on the past, we flashback to Tom and Marina's wedding day. A defining moment in all the Hayworth's lives, this catastrophic reception proves that while you cannot have your CAKE and eat it too, family sticks together for richer or poorer, better or worse.

Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, "Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.

The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.

Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
October 6, 2022

Get all the scoop on HOME ECONOMICS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, October 12, 2022! Reflecting on the past, we flashback to Tom and Marina’s wedding day. A defining moment in all the Hayworth’s lives, this catastrophic reception proves that while you cannot have your CAKE and eat it too. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
October 6, 2022

Get all the scoop on ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, airing on ABC on Wednesday, October 12, 2022! After Gregory sends a disruptive student to the principal’s office, he’s dismayed to find out the kids actually enjoy spending the supposed disciplinary time with Ava. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
October 6, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE GOLDBERGS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, October 12, 2022! With everyone preoccupied with the new baby on the way, Erica’s graduation is met with lackluster enthusiasm from Beverly and Geoff. Meanwhile, Adam’s new job is in jeopardy and Barry tries to be the new man of the house. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
October 6, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE CONNERS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, October 12, 2022! When a relative passes away unexpectedly, the family must debate about who should gain custody of a jaded nephew, who is just shy of his 18th birthday. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE: FEDS on ABC - Tuesday, October 11, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE: FEDS on ABC - Tuesday, October 11, 2022
October 6, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE ROOKIE: FEDS, airing on ABC on Tuesday, October 11, 2022! Garza’s unit gets roped into a complicated kidnapping case involving a FORBIDDEN relationship between two rival drug-dealing gangs. Watch a video preview of the upcoming episode now!