Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FOR THE PEOPLE on ABC - Thursday, May 16, 2019
"A Choice Between Two Things" - On Election Day, Jay turns to Kate and the team for help after his parents and other voters are illegally intimidated at their polling place. Meanwhile, Roger and Jill's relationship is at an impasse when Sandra learns that they are romantically involved and challenges Jill's judgement. Elsewhere, Seth gets assigned to the case of a lifetime, but his anxiety increases when he is appointed a bodyguard to help protect him, all while Sandra and Ted take their relationship up a notch on the season finale of "For The People," THURSDAY, MAY 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
"For The People" stars Britt Robertson as Sandra Bell, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Allison Adams, Ben Rappaport as Seth Oliver, Susannah Flood as Kate Littlejohn, Wesam Keesh as Jay Simmons, Regé-Jean Page as Leonard Knox, Ben Shenkman as Roger Gunn, Hope Davis as Jill Carlan, Charles Michael Davis as Ted, Vondie Curtis-Hall as Judge Nicholas Byrne and Anna Deavere Smith as Tina Krissman.
"A Choice Between Two Things" was written by Paul William Davies and directed by Tom Verica.
The series from ABC Studios is created by Shondaland's Paul William Davies, who executive produces alongside Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Tom Verica.
"For The People" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FOR THE PEOPLE on ABC - Thursday, May 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, May 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, May 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHISKEY CAVALIER on ABC - Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, May 14, 2019
"For The People" stars Britt Robertson as Sandra Bell, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Allison Adams, Ben Rappaport as Seth Oliver, Susannah Flood as Kate Littlejohn, Wesam Keesh as Jay Simmons, Regé-Jean Page as Leonard Knox, Ben Shenkman as Roger Gunn, Hope Davis as Jill Carlan, Charles Michael Davis as Ted, Vondie Curtis-Hall as Judge Nicholas Byrne and Anna Deavere Smith as Tina Krissman.
"A Choice Between Two Things" was written by Paul William Davies and directed by Tom Verica.
The series from ABC Studios is created by Shondaland's Paul William Davies, who executive produces alongside Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Tom Verica.
"For The People" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.