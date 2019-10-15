Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DANCING WITH THE STARS on ABC - Monday, October 21, 2019
"Week 6" - After a memorable "Disney Night" where there was no elimination, nine celebrity and pro-dancer couples return to the ballroom and compete on the sixth week of the 2019 season of "Dancing with the Stars," live, MONDAY, OCT. 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The show will open with the couples entering the ballroom to "Celebration" by Kool & The Gang. In addition, the cast of DANCING WITH THE STARS - Live Tour 2020 will perform a dance choreographed by Emmy® Award-winning Mandy Moore. The nationwide tour kicks off Jan. 9 in Richmond, Virginia. To purchase tickets and get the full list of tour dates, please visit dwtstour.com.
Vying for America's vote, each couple will dance to a variety of songs including Carrie Underwood's "Southbound," Wham!'s "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing," Queen's "Somebody to Love," Stevie Wonder's "Part-Time Lover," Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved," among others.
This week, the live vote (via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text) of weeks five and six will be combined with the judges' scores of both weeks and tabulated in real time, with the bottom two revealed during the broadcast. The live votes will occur each week only during the live broadcast in the EDT/CDT time zones (but fans in all U.S. time zones may vote within that window). And for the first time in "Dancing" history, judges will decide which celebrity up for elimination stays in the competition and which celebrity's journey comes to an end.
The couples are (with their dance choice) the following:
Country artist Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko (Contemporary)
Model and photographer Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy (Jazz)
Pop star Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber (Quickstep)
"The Bachelorette" Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten (Samba)
"The Office" actress Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov (Viennese Waltz)
TV host and "Queer Eye" star Karamo and Jenna Johnson (Rumba)
Comedian and actor Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson (Quickstep)
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold (Viennese Waltz)
TV and film actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater (Samba)
For the first time ever, "Dancing with the Stars" now has an official podcast! Every week with host Kym Johnson Herjavec, "Dancing with the Stars" fans can listen in and get a behind-the-ballroom perspective for all the latest backstage action, reactions and exclusive interviews with their favorite couples and cast members. These special access episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays on Apple, Spotify, Acast and other podcast platforms. The "Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" is produced by BBC Studios. David King is the producer, and Fabrizia Mauro and Lisa Ledterman are the managing producers.
Hosted by two-time Emmy Award-winning host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, "Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including head judge, Len Goodman, and dancers/choreographers Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.
"Dancing with the Stars" is produced by BBC Studios. Andrew Llinares is executive producer.
