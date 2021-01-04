Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE on ABC - Thursday, January 21, 2021

Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, this week "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants Rob Riggle (playing for Meals on Wheels), Joe Tessitore (playing for Wide Horizons for Children) and Jeannie Mai (playing for No Kid Hungry) as they compete for a chance to win up to $1 million for their chosen charity.

