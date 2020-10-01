Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Tuesday, October 13, 2020
The episode airs at 10 p.m.
"Jenna Fischer vs. Scott Foley and 'mixed-ish' vs. Disney Channel Moms" - Your favorite stars go head-to-head when Jenna Fischer and the "Office Ladies" podcast crew take on actor Scott Foley and his friends and family. In the next game, the cast of "mixed-ish" faces off with Disney Channel moms on this new, all-star episode of "Celebrity Family Feud," TUESDAY, OCT. 13 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Steve Harvey, the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner, returns as host for "Celebrity Family Feud"'s sixth season. Once again, celebrities, along with their families and friends, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people to win money for a charity of their choice.
The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:
Team Jenna Fischer - "Office Ladies" podcast; playing for Adoptaclassroom.org
Angela Kinsey - "Office Ladies" podcast
Anne Fischer - Jenna's mother
Emily Elmore - Jenna's sister
Janet Kinsey - Angela's sister
Team Scott Foley - actor; playing for Women's Cancer Research Fund
Marika Foley - wife
Sean Foley - brother
Kirkwood Drew - friend
Elsie Mendoza - friend
Team "mixed-ish" - playing for Color of Change
Mark-Paul Gosselaar
Christina Anthony
Tika Sumpter
Gary Cole
Arica Himmel
Team Disney Channel Moms - playing for Girls Inc. of Greater Los Angeles
Raven-Symoné - "Raven's Home"
Anneliese van der Pol - "Raven's Home"
Caroline Rhea -"Sydney to the Max"
Rebecca Metz - "Coop & Cami Ask the World"
Suzi Barrett - "Just Roll With It"
"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and was taped in February 2020 in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
*COPYRIGHT ©2020 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of ABC. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed. Photos posted for Web use must be at the low resolution of 72dpi, no larger than 2×3 in size.
Steve Harvey, the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner, returns as host for "Celebrity Family Feud"'s sixth season. Once again, celebrities, along with their families and friends, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people to win money for a charity of their choice.
The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:
Team Jenna Fischer - "Office Ladies" podcast; playing for Adoptaclassroom.org
Angela Kinsey - "Office Ladies" podcast
Anne Fischer - Jenna's mother
Emily Elmore - Jenna's sister
Janet Kinsey - Angela's sister
Team Scott Foley - actor; playing for Women's Cancer Research Fund
Marika Foley - wife
Sean Foley - brother
Kirkwood Drew - friend
Elsie Mendoza - friend
Team "mixed-ish" - playing for Color of Change
Mark-Paul Gosselaar
Christina Anthony
Tika Sumpter
Gary Cole
Arica Himmel
Team Disney Channel Moms - playing for Girls Inc. of Greater Los Angeles
Raven-Symoné - "Raven's Home"
Anneliese van der Pol - "Raven's Home"
Caroline Rhea -"Sydney to the Max"
Rebecca Metz - "Coop & Cami Ask the World"
Suzi Barrett - "Just Roll With It"
"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and was taped in February 2020 in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
*COPYRIGHT ©2020 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of ABC. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed. Photos posted for Web use must be at the low resolution of 72dpi, no larger than 2×3 in size.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE on ABC - Sunday, October 18, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DANCING WITH THE STARS on ABC - Monday, October 5, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Saturday, October 10, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, October 7, 2020