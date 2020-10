Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Tuesday, October 13, 2020

The episode airs at 10 p.m.

"Jenna Fischer vs. Scott Foley and 'mixed-ish' vs. Disney Channel Moms" - Your favorite stars go head-to-head when Jenna Fischer and the "Office Ladies" podcast crew take on actor Scott Foley and his friends and family. In the next game, the cast of "mixed-ish" faces off with Disney Channel moms on this new, all-star episode of "Celebrity Family Feud," TUESDAY, OCT. 13 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.Steve Harvey, the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner, returns as host for "Celebrity Family Feud"'s sixth season. Once again, celebrities, along with their families and friends, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people to win money for a charity of their choice.The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:Team Jenna Fischer - "Office Ladies" podcast; playing for Adoptaclassroom.orgAngela Kinsey - "Office Ladies" podcastAnne Fischer - Jenna's motherEmily Elmore - Jenna's sisterJanet Kinsey - Angela's sisterTeam Scott Foley - actor; playing for Women's Cancer Research FundMarika Foley - wifeSean Foley - brotherKirkwood Drew - friendElsie Mendoza - friendTeam "mixed-ish" - playing for Color of ChangeMark-Paul GosselaarChristina AnthonyTika SumpterGary ColeArica HimmelTeam Disney Channel Moms - playing for Girls Inc. of Greater Los AngelesRaven-Symoné - "Raven's Home"Anneliese van der Pol - "Raven's Home"Caroline Rhea -"Sydney to the Max"Rebecca Metz - "Coop & Cami Ask the World"Suzi Barrett - "Just Roll With It""Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and was taped in February 2020 in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.*COPYRIGHT ©2020 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of ABC. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed. Photos posted for Web use must be at the low resolution of 72dpi, no larger than 2×3 in size.

